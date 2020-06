Shiv Sena workers on Wednesday took law in hand and vandalized an office of a finance company in Barshi in Solapur district.

As per the information received the recovery agents of the company were coercing its borrowers to repay their loan installments.

After many borrowers complained about the issue to the local Shiv Sena cadre, Shiv Sena leader Bhahusaheb Aandhalkar with few other Sena workers went to the company office and vandalised it.