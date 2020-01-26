The quirky India travel plan: Where should you go next?

We try and make our itineraries offbeat. Suddenly during a trip somewhere we may decide to make a chain and cross a river, or take a walk in the hills. A conventional travel company will not even think of it. It’s good to have like-minded people on a trip. Someone who asks for a masala dosa at Pangong Lake, and full five star amenities at an isolated destination, will not usually be a good fit for our groups,” says Aloke Bajpai, Managing Partner of Mumbai based travel firm The Explorers. The Explorers has tried to include the ‘offbeat’ in almost all their trips since the 1990s in the form of short trips, day trips and experiential trips. Bhutan, Ladakh, Kumaon in Uttarakhand, the Sangla Valley in Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and short excursions to tiger reserves like Tadoba, are some experiences they offer. The Explorers wants to differentiate itself from companies that offer more “regular tour packages”, as they say. Part of their highly “experiential” offerings are visits to indigenous hamlets, going to villages that are known to produce something peculiar, for example bamboo products and enjoying the “outdoors” in their entirety – from apple orchards, to meadows to forests that are brimming with all kinds of trees one never sees in the city.

With the advent of social media, Instagram and Snapchat in particular, the demand for experimental travel has grown, with people wanting to flaunt their photography skills and show off the places they have gone to. “Travel has become aspirational, and social media is making people go out and explore,” says Vandana Vijay, CEO and Founder at Hyderabad travel company Offbeat Tracks. “If you are a photographer, the monastic festivals in Ladakh during the winter, like the Spituk Gustor Festival and the Matho Nagrang Festival are great to see. It’s a time when people dress up in all their traditional attire,” continues Vijay.

Here are some recommendations the travel experts we spoke to make, to help us plan excursions that are a little out of the way and enable us to discover India in a more interesting way. Some of these locations have appeared in films, discovered by directors who are always scouting newer and fresher locations.