'The healthcare worker is Arjuna': Amid coronavirus outbreak Oxford journal looks to Bhagwad Gita for 'lessons'

"It was a war unlike any other," begins an article posted on Friday on Oxford's European Heart Journal. Now, considering the current global situation, one can assume that the war in question may stand for the fight against COVID-19, but you'd only be partially correct. The article is talking about the Bhagwad Gita, and the "war" is the battle outlined in the Mahabharat.

Titled "Lessons from the Bhagavad Gita (the ‘Lord’s Song’), from India during these difficult times", the article talks about how the ancient text has become "more relevant than ever". As the article explains, healthcare workers are the Arjuna of today, while hospitals have become "battlegrounds for the war against the virus and misinformation, the lack of a cure or an effective containment strategy, and a system that has failed us".