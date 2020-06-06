'The healthcare worker is Arjuna': Amid coronavirus outbreak Oxford journal looks to Bhagwad Gita for 'lessons'

In times of doubt, it is often a good idea to turn to history or the scriptures to gain insight. As many have opined in the past, there is a great likelihood that "history repeat itself", and amid the coronavirus outbreak an Oxford journal has drawn some interesting parallels.
"It was a war unlike any other," begins an article posted on Friday on Oxford's European Heart Journal. Now, considering the current global situation, one can assume that the war in question may stand for the fight against COVID-19, but you'd only be partially correct. The article is talking about the Bhagwad Gita, and the "war" is the battle outlined in the Mahabharat.
Titled "Lessons from the Bhagavad Gita (the ‘Lord’s Song’), from India during these difficult times", the article talks about how the ancient text has become "more relevant than ever". As the article explains, healthcare workers are the Arjuna of today, while hospitals have become "battlegrounds for the war against the virus and misinformation, the lack of a cure or an effective containment strategy, and a system that has failed us".
"Amidst this chaos, the healthcare worker is being guided by dharma and a deep sense of purpose to do what is right and not become paralysed by the outcome," the article explains.
But even aside from the obvious comparisons, the article points out that the teachings one can garner from the Gita hold true amid the pandemic. Similar to Arjuna's dilemma, COVID-19 has put healthcare workers at odds with their profession".
"COVID-19 has challenged clinicians’ professional commitment to their communities and to humanity, accompanied by a sacrifice of their own safety and of the safety and needs of their families. It has become a litmus test of our character, our focus, our strength, and our passion to care for the sickest, in the sincere hope that even amidst despair and desperation, we are somehow making a difference in every life," the article adds.
But one can only emerge victorious if they do not let fear rule them, or hold them back. As the article puts it, the Gita teaches people to not let fear hold them back, "to quieten one’s mind with mental focus and resolve, especially in difficult situations".
"The frivolities that we as a society had previously invested in no longer seem relevant or important. The collective thought that has floated higher—what is the meaning of life—has been felt much more acutely among healthcare workers," it adds.
