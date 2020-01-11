'That awkward moment when you meet ur ex': The best memes and jokes after Modi and Mamata's frosty meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met on Saturday at Raj Bhawan, amidst ongoing protests across the city against the amended Citizenship Act.

The politically significant meeting between the two leaders took place a short time after the PM arrived in the city on a two-day visit to attend the function marking the 150th anniversary of Kolkata Port Trust on January 12

The meeting comes at a time when new citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with Banerjee's Trinamool Congress opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

"We are against CAA, NRC and NPR. It should be ensured that no one leave the country. There should not be atrocities on anyone. The govt should re-consider NRC and CAA. PM said that I am here for other engagement we can discuss the issue in Delhi," Mamata said after the meeting.

However, the meeting between the two towering personalities seemed extremely awkward and Twitter soon flooded with funny memes. Here are the best memes and jokes after Modi and Mamata's frosty meeting.