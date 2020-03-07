Thanks, but no thanks: 8-year-old environment activist rejects Modi govt #SheInspiresUs honour

An eight-year-old climate change activist on Friday turned down Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offer to be part of #SheInspiresUs initiative for International Women’s Day 2020.

The 8-year-old environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam took to Twitter and said that she preferred to be heard rather than being celebrated. She further said that she declined the offer after thinking about it many times.

The 8-year-old activist tweeted, "Dear @narendramodi Ji, Please don’t celebrate me if you are not going to listen to my voice. Thank you for selecting me amongst the inspiring women of the country under your initiative #SheInspiresUs. After thinking many times, I decided to turn down this honour. Jai Hind!”

Licypriya Kangujam is a climate change activist from Manipur, who awarded a Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Children Award, a World Children Peace Prize and an India Peace Prize in 2019.