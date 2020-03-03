PM Modi ends suspense: Reveals special Women's Day plan for social media

Earlier, PM Modi had tweeted, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

He did not elaborate on the reason behind his sudden change of mind.

The PM's posts rustle up thousands of 'likes' within minutes, even though he has been criticised sometimes for skirting prickly subjects such as the recent violence in Delhi which elicited his first response after three days.

Soon after the PM dropped the nugget, Opposition leaders' reactions started pouring in. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was one of the first to comment and said, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts.

"Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had a request, too. ‘‘Earnestly wish you would give this advice to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in you name!

He was soon followed by colleague Alka Lamba who called the move a "big relief". ‘‘Foreign leaders will miss your congratulatory messages in different languages," she tweeted, dripping with sarcasm.

The prime minister is one of the most trailed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 million on Instagram.