Thank you Uttar Pradesh For Giving Us All Last Laugh: TMC's Mahua Moitra On Varun Grover's Comment Mocking BJP's Lok Sabha Failure In Ayodhya

TMC Leader Mahua Moitra launched a witty attack on the PM Narendra Modi led BJP Govt at the Centre by reacting and lauding an excerpt of one of the most recent stand-up comedy acts of Varun Grover. Indian writer, comedian, poet, actor and filmmaker Varun Grover is known for his sarcastic humour, poems, songs criticising and questioning the ruling Govt over several burning issues. Reacting to his video mocking BJP over its failure in Faizabad Lok Sabha seat that is home to Ayodhya city during the 2024 Lok Sabha battle, Mahua Moitra said, "Thank you Uttar Pradesh for giving us all the last laugh." The excerpt of Varun Grover's comedy act criticising BJP's Lok Sabha performance is doing rounds on social media.

Watch Varun Grover's comedy act here

Thank you Uttar Pradesh for giving us all the last laugh@varungrover pic.twitter.com/3fmvWwLPmC — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 19, 2024

In the video, Varun Grover is speaking in Hindi, and has criticised BJP for failing to clinch victory in Ayodhya during Lok Sabha elections. Translating what he has said in the video, what he meant was, "First of all I would like to say that I don't need comedy any more. The big joke that they (BJP) lost Ayodhya is so funny that the joke is enough for me to enjoy for next five years. I won't need any comedy for minimum five years from now. I wakep up in the middle of the night at 2 am and suddenly my mind gets the thought of BJP's Ayodhya failure. I end up laughing for half an hour. My pet cats are also scared of me because I start laughing anytime of the day. I explain Ayodhya being the cause of my sudden laughter when people look at me curiously."

The video has attracted mixed reactions from Netizens while some have criticised him for mocking the Govt that is in power accusing him to be hired by Opposition for their own propaganda, while others have highlighted how BJP has lost the seat even in the years when Ram Mandir aandolan was at it peak.

Here are some netizen reactions

वरुण ग्रोवर को हंसी आती है कि वो अयोध्या हार गए। वरुण रात में जागते हैं तो नींद टूटने पर भी हंस पड़ते है कि वो अयोध्या हार गए। लेकिन गुरु अयोध्या में लीड लेकर वो फैजाबाद हारे हैं। और पहली बार नहीं हारे हैं। 1989 में जब राम मंदिर आंदोलन चरम पर था फैजाबाद में कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी से… — Akhilesh Singh (@akhileshsi1) July 19, 2024

How short-sighted you people are .. that man has become the PM for the 3rd time and you guys are just happy because they lost Faizabad seat 🤣 — Atul Kshitij (@AtulKshitij) July 19, 2024

Never forget how leftists used to mock BJP as well as Prabhu Shri Ram in the name of comedy..



Hey @varungrover, 22 January is the date.. pic.twitter.com/i9OZZbrlKo — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) January 20, 2024

This is not the first time that Varun Grover's work bashing the ruling Govt has hit the headlines. Remember, during the anti-CAA-NRC protests, Varun Grover's song- “Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge” protesting against the requirement of papers to prove citizenship was much talked about.

The song again got mixed reactions was a huge topic of discussion.

Areeee koi Varun Grover ko bulao bhai.. Vo Kejrival ji kaagaz dekh ke Delhi vaalon ko hii Delhi ke Hospital mein treatment karane ko keh rahe hain!



Gaana nahi likhna hum kaagaz nahi dikhayenge? 😂 #ArvindKejriwal — Vinayak Dubey 🇮🇳 (@vinayvaani) June 8, 2020

Upar se Varun Grover jaise logon ka socho?? God forbid if they get infected toh how will the hospital treat them?? Kyunki woh toh kaagaz nahi dikhayenge — Narad Muni (@NaradMuniSpeaks) June 7, 2020

Faizabad Lok Sabha seat

Mahua Moitra's reaction to the video came in the backdrop of the huge setback that the BJP suffered in Ayodhya in Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party lost its key Faizabad constituency within four months of the consecration of Ram Mandir by PM Modi. Faizabad is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Faizabad Lok Sabha Seat went for polling on May 20, during the phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Faizabad includes Ayodhya city And Faizabad city and has five vidhan sabha segments namely- Dariyabad, Radauli, Milkipur, Bikapur, Ayodhya. Milkipur seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.