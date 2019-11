Thank us later: Full list of long weekends in 2020

The year 2020 has might have a lot of good things for you, but what’s coming for sure is a bucket full of long weekends. 2020 is set to have even more long weekends than in 2019.

2020 has 17 potential long weekends for all who hate working more than 5 days a week and also for the ones craving a paid leave for vacation. With a total of 17 potential long weekends, the coming year has six more potentially long weekends.

Here’s a list of 17 potential long weekends for you to preplan your weekend getaways:

January

Wednesday-Thursday-Friday-Saturday-Sunday

1 January - New Year

2 January - Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (restricted)

3 January - Take the day off

4 January

5 January

February

Friday-Saturday-Sunday

Friday, 21 Feb: Maha Shivratri (restricted)

Saturday, 22 Feb

Sunday, 23 Feb

Monday, 24 February - Take the day off

March

Saturday-Sunday-Monday-Tuesday

Saturday, 7 March

Sunday, 8 March

Monday, 9 March - Take the day off

Tuesday, 10 March - Holi

April

Thursday-Friday-Saturday-Monday-Tuesday

Thursday, 2 April - Ram Navami (restricted)

Friday, 3 April- Take the day off

Saturday, 4 April

Monday - 5 April

Tuesday - 6 April- Mahavir Jayanti (restricted)

Friday-Saturday-Sunday

Friday, 10 April- Good Friday

Saturday, 11 April

Sunday, 12 April

May

Friday-Saturday-Sunday

Friday, 1 May- Labour Day/Maharashtra Day

Saturday, 2 May

Sunday, 3 May

Thursday-Friday-Saturday

Thursday, 7 May - Buddha Purnima

Friday, 8 May - Take the day off

Saturday, 9 May

August

Saturday-Sunday-Monday

Saturday, 1 August

Sunday, 2 August

Monday, 3 August - Rakshabandhan

Wednesday-Thursday-Friday-Saturday-Sunday-Monday

Wednesday, 12 August - Janmashtami (restricted)

Thursday, 13 August - Take the day off

Friday, 14 August - Take the day off

Saturday, 15 August - Independence Day

Sunday,16 August

Monday, 17 August - Parsi New Year

Saturday-Sunday-Monday

Saturday, 29 August

Sunday, 30 August - Muharram

Monday, 31 August - Onam (restricted)

October

Friday-Saturday-Sunday

Friday, 2 October - Gandhi Jayanti

Saturday, 3 October

Sunday, 4 October

Thursday-Friday-Saturday-Sunday

Thursday, 29 October - Id-e-Milad

Friday, 30 October - Take the day off

Saturday, 31 October

Sunday, 1 November

November

Friday-Saturday-Sunday-Monday

Friday, 13 November - Dhanteras

Saturday, 14 November - Diwali

Sunday, 15 November

Monday, 16 November - Bhaiduj

Saturday-Sunday-Monday

Saturday, 28 November

Sunday, 29 November

Monday, 30 November - Guru Nanak Jayanti

December

Friday-Saturday-Sunday

Friday, 25 December - Christmas

Saturday, 26 December

Sunday, 27 December