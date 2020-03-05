Test Sonia Gandhi and family for Coronavirus: RLP MP urges Govt

New Delhi:Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday said Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi must get tested for Coronavirus as they have just returned from Italy and may end up spreading it.

"Most of the patients who have been tested positive for Coronavirus in India have a connection with Italy. Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that party leader Rahul Gandhi had forewarned the government on the impending threat from Coronavirus," said Beniwal while speaking to ANI.

"I urged the government in the Lok Sabha to screen the Gandhi family for Coronavirus as they have just arrived from Italy. There should be a probe to find out if the spread of the virus originated from Sonia Gandhi's home," he said.

The RLP leader had made the same remark in the Lok Sabha today, following which, Congress leaders slammed him and shouted slogans and threw papers on the table of the Speaker.

The Lok Sabha speaker did not allow his remark in the House.

Being asked if his statement will be expunged from records, he said: "I do not care if my remarks get expunged. I am used to it. However, I am worried about Sonia's health. They all should get their medical check-up done." Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his posts on social media about Coronavirus, he said: "Rahul not coming out from his house but expressing his concern by sharing posts on it."As Congress leaders demanded an apology from him for his statement, he said: "I will not seek an apology for his remark in this birth." On Wednesday, Beniwal targetted Rahul Gandhi over his visit to violence-hit northeast Delhi and asked the leader if he underwent screening after coming from Italy.

"Precautions must be taken...first you misguided people (on CAA)... your mother said people should be either this side or the other...first you instigate violence, then you go to show solidarity...before going there, I want to ask, you have come from Italy just six days back, have you taken screening test at the airport? Did you take precautions or you want to spread it (Coronavirus)?"Beniwal told ANI.

Leaders of various parties were speaking in the Lok Sabha after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday made a statement on steps taken by the government to control the spread of the novel coronavirus and informed the House that so far 29 people have been tested positive for Coronavirus in the country.