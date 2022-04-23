Terrorists making desperate attempts to disrupt PM Modi's Jammu rally, says Jammu and Kashmir Police

As attacks were reported and terrorists were killed in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir in the last two days including today in Kulgam, where two Jaish terrorist, one from Pakistan was gunned down by security forces, the Jammu and Kashmir police has said that the militants are making desperate attempts to disrupt the Prime Minister's Jammu visit, NDTV reported.

"There are desperate, very desperate attempts to disrupt Prime Minister's rally," NDTV quoted Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police as saying.

In his first major visit since the abrogation of special status under Article 370 for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Jammu on Sunday and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects.

Security arrangements have been strengthened ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Palli on Sunday.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address panchayats across the country on 'Panchayati Raj Diwas' tomorrow.

"Tomorrow, 24th April, we will mark the National Panchayati Raj Day. On this important occasion, I will be in Jammu and Kashmir and from there will address Gram Sabhas across India. Will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development works worth over ₹ 20,000 crore," PM Modi's personal account tweeted today.

Banihal Qazigund road tunnel, a key developmental project in Jammu and Kashmir, along with other developmental initiatives are set for unveiling by Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier, two terrorists, including one Pakistani militant of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanehile, in a major breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir police today arrested one terrorist and detained another suspect in connection with the attack on a CISF bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunjwan in which two fidayeen militants were killed, one CISF ASI was martyred and nine others were injured.

The attack is also being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Today, NIA chief Kuldeep Singh visited the encounter site at Sunjwan in Jammu.

