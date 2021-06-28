Terrorists kill SPO, family in Kashmir

Srinagar: The gruesome killing of a Special Police Officer and his family by terrorists of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has sent shock waves across Jammu and Kashmir with political parties terming it a "dastardly and cowardly" act and a blot on the security scenario in the valley.

Officials on Monday said Fayaz Ahmed, his wife, Raja Begum, and 22-year-old daughter, Rafia, were in their house in Hariparigam in Awantipora area of South Kashmir when terrorists barged inside at 11 pm on Sunday and indiscriminately opened fire on them. The village is located around 50 kms south of Srinagar city.

Ahmad was declared brought dead at the hospital, while his wife passed away during the night and the daughter succumbed on Monday morning.

The area has been cordoned off and a manhunt launched to track down the assailants but no arrests have been made so far, the officials said on Monday.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Vijay Kumar said that two JeM terrorists, including a foreigner, were involved in the killing.

"There is a movement of militants in this area. Two terrorists came last night, one of them from appearance seems to be an FT (foreign terrorist)," Kumar told reporters.

Sources in the security establishment said there is evidence that two drones were used in the militants attack, and that a “high grade” explosive was used.

Political parties condemn killing

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir condemned the killing, calling it “dastardly and cowardly” and a “form of terrorism”.

“I unreservedly condemn the dastardly and cowardly militant attack on the J&K police SPO Fayaz Ahmed, his wife and his young daughter at their home last night. I pray they receive their place in Jannat and their loved ones find strength during this terrible time,” National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.