'Terrorism is the biggest problem in the world today': Highlights of PM Modi's 12th BRICS summit speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually addressed the 12th BRICS summit hosted by Russia, under the theme of 'Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth'.

Held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the global leaders discussed intra-BRICS cooperation and key issues in the global context, including the reform of the multilateral system, measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, health, energy, etc.

In his address, PM Modi said that terrorism is the biggest problem in the world today. "We must ensure that countries that give protection and support to terrorists are equally blamed and we jointly face this challenge," he said. "We're happy that under Russia's leadership, BRICS' counter-terrorism strategy has been given its final touch. India will take it forward during its leadership," he added.

PM Modi also lauded India's pharma sector and said, "Due to the strength of India's pharma sector, we were able to provide medicines to over 150 countries during COVID-lockdown era." "Our vaccine production and delivery ability will help mankind in the same way," he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about his recent call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. "We have started a comprehensive reform process under the 'Self-reliant India' campaign. The campaign is based on the belief that a self-reliant India post-COVID can be a force multiplier for the global economy and make a strong contribution to the global value chains," he said.

PM Modi further said that during the country's leadership in 2021, India will promote digital health and traditional medicine among BRICS countries.

On Monday, the MEA had said that India will be taking over the chairship of the BRICS, which would be the third BRICS Presidency for the country since its inception, after 2012 and 2016, and will host the 13th BRICS Summit in 2021.