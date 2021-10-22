e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

15,786 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 12:14 PM IST

Terrorism conspiracy case: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir

ANI
Photo Credit: ANI

Photo Credit: ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case.

As per the agency, cadres of various proscribed terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates including the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) are involved in a conspiracy to carry out violent acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities of the country.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the Valley.

So far, as many as 15 terrorists have been neutralised in two weeks as per the IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar.

ALSO READ

Jammu and Kashmir civilian killings: NIA to take over probe in four cases

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 12:14 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal