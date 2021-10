The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the Jammu and Kashmir civilian killings, as per an NDTV report. 11 people have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few days.

More details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:07 AM IST