Terror strike has been averted: Delhi police arrest 3 people with IEDs

Three people were apprehended today with improvised explosive devices.
Speaking to ANI, DCP Pramod Kushwaha, Delhi Police Special Cell said that "a terror strike has been averted".
The Delhi Police Special Cell (DPSC) in Goalpara, Assam arrested the trio along with the IEDs.
According to DPSC they were from an ISIS inspired module, and have been sent to Assam police remand for 10 days.
(Further updates awaited)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)