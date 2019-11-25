Terror strike has been averted: Delhi police arrest 3 people with IEDs

Three people were apprehended today with improvised explosive devices.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Pramod Kushwaha, Delhi Police Special Cell said that "a terror strike has been averted".

The Delhi Police Special Cell (DPSC) in Goalpara, Assam arrested the trio along with the IEDs.

According to DPSC they were from an ISIS inspired module, and have been sent to Assam police remand for 10 days.