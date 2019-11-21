Terror-accused involved in bombing Pragya Thakur nominated to Parliament's defence panel

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has been nominated to the Ministry of Defence’s Parliamentary Consultative Committee, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

According to Indian Express, the 21-member parliamentary consultative committee is headed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Bhopal MP, who is an accused in the Malegaon blasts case, defeated former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. She is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bombing case, and is facing trial in a National Investigation Agency court. She is facing multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Six people were killed and 100 were injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon in North Maharashtra on September 29, 2008.