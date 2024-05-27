Terrifying Video: Woman, Sitting On Platform With Live-In Partner, Gets Up After Heated Argument & Jumps In Front Of Running Train At Agra Station

X

A woman sitting with a man on a bench on a platform at Raja Ki Mandi railway station in Agra jumped in front of a running train on Monday morning. As per reports, eyewitnesses reported that the couple had been arguing before the girl leapt in front of the train. The incident has been captured on a nearby CCTV camera and the footage is currently going viral on social media.

In the video, the woman can be seen suddenly standing up and jumping on the tracks as a train approaches the station.

Soon after the horrific incident, the Railway Protection Force arrived at the scene and transported the grievously injured woman to hospital for emergency treatment.

Reports suggest that the woman and the man had been sitting on a bench on platform number one when suddenly at 11:30 am the girl got up and jumped in front of Kerala Express travelling from Agra Cantt to New Delhi

After the train had passed, bystanders saw the girl lying critically injured on the track. The RPF, upon receiving the alert, moved the girl from the tracks and rushed her to the hospital for emergency treatment with the help of an ambulance.

During questioning by the RPF, the young man identified himself as Prince and the woman as Bharti. The two had been in a live-in relationship and argued just before the incident.

The RPF is currently interrogating the young man to gather more details. The girl's condition remains very serious, and authorities are attempting to contact her family based on the information provided by Prince.