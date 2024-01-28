VIDEO: Man Dies After Jumping In Front Of Moving Train At Delhi's INA Metro Station; Probe Underway | Twitter

Delhi: A shocking video has surfaced the internet in which a man is caught committing suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Delhi's INA Metro Station. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the man jumps on the track in the presence of many people on the station.

The incident occurred on Saturday (January 27) at around 7.38 AM during peak hours on the Metro line going towards Samaypur Badli. The police said that a PCR call was received about a man jumping on the metro track, after which the Delhi Police reached the spot and found the dead body of the man on the railway track on Platform Number 2.

The CCTV footage of the incident is doing rounds on social media

The CCTV footage of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that a man comes running to the platform where a train is seen arriving at the station. The man spots the train coming to the platform, and to the surprise of the other commuters, he jumped in front of the train as soon as it reaches the platform. The other commuters were shocked and there was chaos at the station as the man committed suicide at the Metro Station.

The police have initiated a probe into the matter

The deceased has been identified as Ajitej and is a resident of Satya Niketan in Delhi. The police have initiated a probe into the matter and are trying to find out the reason behind the man taking the extreme step of committing suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train. The dead body of victim has been removed from the tracks and has been sent ot the mortuary of AIIMS Trauma Centre. The police has reportedly found a mobile phone, two metro cards and some medicines from the deceased.

Many such incidents came to light in recent past

Many incidents of people committing suicide at Metro Station in Delhi has come to the fore in the recent past. Earlier in January, 2024, a young man died by suicide by jumping in front of a train at Mandi House metro station. As per reports, the deceased was identified as Ravi and he was a resident of Bihar.

Before that, on July 3, 2023, a person committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Delhi's Kailash Colony. The person who committed suicide was identified as 25-year-old Arjun Sharma. He was a resident of East of Kailash.