Kunal Kamra asked Shashi Tharoor if he is going to BJP, check out his hilarious response

It's not a good time to be Shashi Tharoor. Ever since the lockdown began, he has been trying his best to share pictures of his daily life. Earlier in the day, he shared a picture of a plate of three idlis with a variety of chutneys that left people trolling him for insensitivity during these trying times.

However, one tweet about his books getting damaged due to a termite infestation at home has left Twitterati both amused and fed-up.

The amused party of course was comedian Kunal Kamra, who had a fun banter that also involved a telvision journalist aboard an IndiGo flight.