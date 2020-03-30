Kunal Kamra asked Shashi Tharoor if he is going to BJP, check out his hilarious response

It's not a good time to be Shashi Tharoor. Ever since the lockdown began, he has been trying his best to share pictures of his daily life. Earlier in the day, he shared a picture of a plate of three idlis with a variety of chutneys that left people trolling him for insensitivity during these trying times.
However, one tweet about his books getting damaged due to a termite infestation at home has left Twitterati both amused and fed-up.
The amused party of course was comedian Kunal Kamra, who had a fun banter that also involved a telvision journalist aboard an IndiGo flight.
This is how Twitter reacted
Tharoor, however, responded to comedian Kunal Kamra saying, "Hah. Inspirations are not so easily destroyed. Did you feel that way after your recent encounter with a bigger termite in the air?"
Earlier in the day, Tharoor got brutally trolled for being 'insensitive' during this time of a coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to Twitter, Tharoor put out a picture of three idlis and a number of chutneys, signifying 'World Idli Day'. "As far as I’m concerned every day is Idli Day but today, March 30, is officially #WorldIdliDay. As far as I’m concerned, the greatest breakfast food ever devised by Man or God!" Tharoor tweeted.