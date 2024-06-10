'Tere Baap Ki Thodi Pi Hai': Drunk UP Cop Reacts After Being Confronted In Saharanpur; VIDEO Viral

Screengrab from X video |

A shocking incident from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has raised concerns about the conduct of the UP Police. In a video captured after his duty hours, a police constable, while in uniform, was seen drunk and sleeping on a bench.

A person who filmed the incident confronted and started questioning the constable about his unruly behavior. The constable replied, "I have had a little drink, I have not stolen anything." When the person recording the video asked why he was drinking while wearing a khaki uniform, the constable retorted, "Tere Baap Ki Thodi Pi Hai" ("Not drinking from your father's money").

Check out the video of the constable

After the video was posted online, it went viral. On the social media platform X, many users demanded action against the police officer and questioned the people in authority. Soon after, the netizens' demands prompted a response from the Saharanpur police, who wrote, "On investigation of the said viral video, it was found that it was the video of an absent constable. Due to this act, the constable has been suspended, and the investigation has been given to the Superintendent of Police (Traffic)."

उक्त वायरल वीडियो की जाँच में पाया गया कि ये गैर हाजिर चल रहे आरक्षी का वीडियो है, इनके इस कृत्य पर आरक्षी को निलंबित कर जाँच पुलिस अधीक्षक यातायात को दी गयी है। — Saharanpur Police (@saharanpurpol) June 10, 2024

The constable has now been suspended from his duty.

Past Incidents Of The Uttar Pradesh Police

This is not the first time Uttar Pradesh's police has been in unruly behaviour that too in Khaki uniform, a shocking video emerged on the internet which that tarnished the image of Uttar Pradesh Police. The viral video is said to be from Kanpur in which few UP Police personnel are seen brutally beating a young man in the middle of the road with sticks and kicks in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The Kanpur Police have claimed that the man who is being brutally thrashed in the viral video had a warrant issued against him and they further alleged that the youth was attempting to flee.

The incident occurred in Chandan Nagar which is located in the Sanigawan area of Kanpur. The victim has been identified as Umesh Kumar who is resident of Chandan Nagar and works at a factory in the area. The relatives of the victim claimed that few policemen arrived at their house on Tuesday (February 6) evening and said that a case of National Security Act (NSA) has been registered against Umesh Kumar and a non-bilable warrant has been issued against him.