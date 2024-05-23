Madhya Pradesh: Khaki-Clad Hooliganism Exposed In Guna; Woman Accuses Two Policemen Of Extortion And Assault | Representative pic

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident of police misconduct has surfaced in Guna district, where a woman has accused two constables of demanding money and physically assaulting her. The victim, residing in Marki Mau under the jurisdiction of Sirsi police station, alleged that constables Ajay Rajput and Jitendra Sikarwar approached her while she was working at a brick kiln, demanding Rs 20,000.

When she refused, they verbally abused and assaulted her. The situation escalated when the constables allegedly dragged the woman alongside their moving jeep, attempting to run her over. Two labourers at the site recorded the incident on their mobile phones, prompting the constables to seize their devices along with the woman's phone.

Distraught, the woman sought help at the SP office and tearfully recounted her ordeal to Sirsi police station in-charge Abhishek Tiwari. Taking cognizance of the complaint, the SP has directed the SHO to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. The police department has confirmed that the two constables involved have been accused of misconduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

65-Year-Old Man Abducted, Abandoned In Forest Over Land Dispute

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old man, who was abducted from his farm in the Dharnavada area of Guna district, found himself left stranded in the forest area. He managed to make it to police station. As per reports, the man, identified as Umrao Ojha of Khejda village, was taking a nap at a farm located in the Dharnavada area when he was kidnapped by miscreants mounted on motorcycles.

He was blindfolded, hands bound and abandoned in a dense jungle overnight. He had managed to make it to police station and filed a complaint. In his complaint he said, "They threatened me, hurling abuses, demanding I vacate my land or face dire consequences," Ojha recalled. The perpetrators, identified as Jeetu Pardi, Tauheen Pardi, Jeete Pardi and Mahesh Pardi, allegedly had a longstanding land dispute with Ojha.

Following the confrontation, the assailants vandalised his property before forcibly taking him to the forest. The elderly man spent a terrifying night, struggling to free himself from his restraints. The family, however, did not receive any ransom call, according to the police. The man recognised the perpetrators by their voices, leading to registering an FIR against them. A manhunt was launched to nab the accused.