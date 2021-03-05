Tension mounts at UP-Nepal border after Nepali Police kills a civilian

Lucknow: Tension prevailed between India and Nepal when Nepali Police shot dead an Indian civilian and injured another at UP-Nepal border in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, identified as Govinda Singh, had crossed the border with his friends Gurmej Singh and Pappu Singh for shopping on Thursday. On their return, they had an altercation with the jawans of Nepali Police who opened fire Killing Govinda and causing bullet injury to Gurmej. They also took the body of Govinda with them.

Two others, somehow, managed to escape bullets from Nepali Police and narrated the incident to the SSB jawans. The injured Gurmej was rushed to a hospital in Pilibhit and shifted to KGMU in Lucknow when his condition deteriorated.