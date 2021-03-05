Tension mounts at UP-Nepal border after Nepali Police kills a civilian

Lucknow: Tension prevailed between India and Nepal when Nepali Police shot dead an Indian civilian and injured another at UP-Nepal border in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.
The victim, identified as Govinda Singh, had crossed the border with his friends Gurmej Singh and Pappu Singh for shopping on Thursday. On their return, they had an altercation with the jawans of Nepali Police who opened fire Killing Govinda and causing bullet injury to Gurmej. They also took the body of Govinda with them.
Two others, somehow, managed to escape bullets from Nepali Police and narrated the incident to the SSB jawans. The injured Gurmej was rushed to a hospital in Pilibhit and shifted to KGMU in Lucknow when his condition deteriorated.
They were residents of Raghav Puri in Pilibhit. Tension prevailed on the border when irate residents threatened to take revenge. The District Magistrate Pulkit Khare and SP Jai Prakash are camping in the area to control the situation along with heavy force.
Tension escalated further when Indian side spotted Nepali Army patrolling the border. The ADG Zone Avinash Chandra rushed to the border after learning about the prevailing tension. The district administration has sent a report on the incident and situation to the External Affairs ministry.
After intervention by the External Affairs ministry, a meeting of senior officers from both sides took place at the border to reduce tension. After talks, the Nepali Police agreed to hand over the body of Govinda to the SSB at Gaurifanta, the international border between the two countries.
