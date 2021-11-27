Telangana: TRS facing challenge in Karimnagar seat after setback in Huzurabad by-polls

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is facing another stiff challenge in at least one MLC seat of the local body constituencies in the state.

Karimnagar rebel Ravindra Singh is posing a threat to the party. The party which suffered a setback in the recent bypolls of Huzurabad at the hands of Estela Rajender is placed in a piquant situation in Karimnagar itself as the two seats are being challenged by ten candidates.

The TRS has fielded the sitting MLC Bhanuprasad Rao and L Ramana for these seats. Though there are seven more candidates in the fray, TRS rebel Ravindra Singh seemed to pose the stiffest of the challenges for the party at the hustings.

The rebel is of course not in a position to muster the required numbers at the polls but the existence of his candidature in the fray is sending shivers to the ruling party.

A total of twelve MLC posts of the local body were notified for the polls by the central election commission of which six seats were wrested by TRS unopposed.

The winners include Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy (Warangal), Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Nizamabad), K.Narayana Reddy, K.Damodar Reddy (Mahabubnagar), Shambhipur Raju and Patnam Mahender Reddy (Ranga Reddy).

Election to the remaining six seats are being held on December 10th and camps are being organized for the local body representatives for these seats.

In Medak, Congress leader Jagga Reddy's wife Nirmala is in the fray as Congress nominee, while in Karimnagar, the rebel Ravindra Singh is in the fray.

In Nalgonda, there are seven candidates in the fray, while in Khammam a total of four nominees are seeking election for the single post.

Karimnagar has got 1,324 votes, for the two seats and the rebel is claiming the support of three hundred voters. Adilabad is witnessing a one to one contest and 937 voters are there.

In Medak, three candidates are in the fray and 1,026 voters are there in total. In Nalgonda, the single-seat has got 1,271 votes and seven candidates are in the fray. Khammam has got 768 voters.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 09:16 PM IST