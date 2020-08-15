Telangana tiger cub named after Indian soldier slain in Galwan clash; Twitter rejoices

NZP authorities made the announcement to mark the 74th Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.

NZP Curator N Kshitija, who hoisted the national flag, announced that one of the male cubs was named 'Santosh' in honour of the late Army officer.

Rich tributes were paid to Santosh Babu, who hailed from Telangana.

Tigress Asha had given birth to three male cubs during the lockdown. The two other cubs are named 'Surya' and 'Sankalp'.

The curator said NZP was known as one of the green and best zoos in the world, made possible due to the untiring efforts of its officers and staff.

She presented appreciation certificates and cash rewards to employees who had rendered excellent services during the year.

Twitter is really proud and appreciated the gesture. Here's how they reacted;