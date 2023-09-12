 Telangana: Man Steals Govt Bus From Siddipet, Collects Fare From Commuters & Abandons Vehicle Midway; Held (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana: Man Steals Govt Bus From Siddipet, Collects Fare From Commuters & Abandons Vehicle Midway; Held (WATCH)

Telangana: Man Steals Govt Bus From Siddipet, Collects Fare From Commuters & Abandons Vehicle Midway; Held (WATCH)

TSRTC officials in Siddipet filed a complaint with the local police, who, with the help of passengers' video and photo evidence, identified and apprehended the imposter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Telangana: Thief Steals Govt Bus, Collects Fare From Commuters & Abandons Vehicle Midway (WATCH) | @KP_Aashish/Twitter

A person, pretending to be a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) driver, stole a bus from Siddipet bus station on Sunday night. He rode it, collected fares from passengers and fled midway when the bus ran out of fuel.

The hilarious incident

He drove the bus into a parking bay at the station, where he informed passengers that it would depart for Hyderabad on Monday morning. Several passengers headed to Hyderabad, boarded the bus, and he set off. When passengers inquired about the absence of a conductor, he assured them that one would join the bus later during the journey. However, passengers grew suspicious due to the driver's erratic driving, prompting them to question his authenticity as an RTC driver.

Eventually, at Jillella Crossroad in Sircilla district, the bus swerved off the road and ran out of fuel. The impersonator stopped the bus on the roadside and quickly fled the scene before passengers could grasp the situation. TSRTC officials in Siddipet filed a complaint with the local police, who, with the help of passengers' video and photo evidence, identified and apprehended the imposter.

The incident occurred when a TSRTC bus, originating in Sircilla and destined for Jubilee Bus Station, took a dinner break at Siddipet bus stand. During this break, an unknown person entered the bus and occupied the driver's seat. With passengers already on board, he took control of the bus and drove recklessly. Upon returning to the bus bay, the RTC driver discovered that the vehicle, along with passengers, had gone missing and promptly alerted superiors. It was later discovered that the imposter had left the bus near Jillela Crossroad.

Read Also
Telangana: 10 MBBS Students Suspended For 'Ragging' Juniors
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Noida Crime: Thief Runs After Snatching Woman's Phone In Broad Daylight; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Noida Crime: Thief Runs After Snatching Woman's Phone In Broad Daylight; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Indian Army Officer Kills Nepali Lover By Smashing Her Head With Hammer In Dehradun, Pours Toilet...

Indian Army Officer Kills Nepali Lover By Smashing Her Head With Hammer In Dehradun, Pours Toilet...

Monu Manesar Detained By Haryana Police; CCTV Footage Shows Cow Vigilante Taken Into Custody

Monu Manesar Detained By Haryana Police; CCTV Footage Shows Cow Vigilante Taken Into Custody

10% Additional GST On Diesel Vehicles As Pollution Tax Proposes Gadkari

10% Additional GST On Diesel Vehicles As Pollution Tax Proposes Gadkari

TMC MP Nussrat Jahan Appears At ED Office In Kolkata For Questioning

TMC MP Nussrat Jahan Appears At ED Office In Kolkata For Questioning