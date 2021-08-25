e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 10:41 PM IST

Telangana: State govt keen on accomodating Dalits before byelections

P V Kondal Rao
Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao | File Photo

Hyderabad: The Dalit Bandhu scheme and Huzurabad byelection has proven to be a major boon for the Dalit community in Telangana.

The Government of Telangana is ensuring that the attention of the Schedule Castes (SCs) and even on the administration side the government is accommodating SCs for the posts.

Rahul Bojja, IAS has been attached to Pragathi Bhavan, the administration centre of Chief minister.

Similarly, the intelligence IG post is now filled with additional DG Anil Kumar who is also a scheduled caste official from North India. The coveted post of chairman of Telangana State Council for higher education is now filled with Prof. Limbadri of erstwhile Nizamabad district. ]

He belongs to SC community. The Commissioner of police post of Cyberabad is also allocated to an SC IPS and Stephen Raveendra is now appointed as the CP.

