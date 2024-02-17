Telangana Shocker: Over 20 Stray Dogs Shot Dead In Mahabubnagar, Probe Launched

Representative Image

Mahabubnagar, February 17: The Telangana Police on Saturday said a probe has been initiated into the incident in which over 20 stray dogs were found dead in a village in the state's Mahabubnagar district. According to locals, the incident took place at Ponnakal village, Addakal mandal of Mahabubnagar, late on Friday night.

After the incident came to light, a group of animal activists approached the police and lodged a complaint. They alleged that some masked men arrived in a car after midnight and opened fire on the strays. They claimed that around 20 stray dogs were shot dead, and several others were injured.

"According to locals, a few masked men arrived in a car after midnight and opened fire on the dogs," Adulapuram Goutham, an animal activist, said. "We have lodged a complaint with the police officials regarding this incident," the activist said.

The police said that they have received a complaint and that a probe has been initiated. More details are awaited.