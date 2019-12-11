Telangana sets up special court to try rape-murder case

Hyderabad: For delivering speedy justice in a case of gang-rape and murder of a woman in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district last month, the Telangana government on Wednesday set up a special court.

With the Telangana High Court giving approval to a proposal sent by the government, the fifth additional sessions court in the Adilabad district has been designated as the special court for the speedy trial in the case.

The case relates to a woman hawker. The police have arrested three in the case.

Law Minister Indrakaran Reddy said, the setting up of special court would ensure hearing in the case on daily basis and would result in speedy disposal of the case.

The Minister said following the recent gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had decided to take steps to ensure justice in the other case.

Following killing of all four accused in the veterinarian's rape and murder case by the police in an alleged exchange of fire on December 6, people in the Asifabad district staged protests, demanding similar 'punishment' to this case.

Protesters criticised the government for adopting double-standards in rape cases. The victim's family alleged they were denied justice for being Dalits while the perpetrators in Hyderabad case were immediately 'punished' as the victim belonged to an upper caste.