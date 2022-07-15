Telangana scribe dies after being washed away in flood, rescue team recover body | IANS

Telangana journalist, who went missing after his car was washed away in flood waters in Jagtial district three days ago, was found dead. The rescue workers found the deceased's body after a search operation lasting more than 48 hours.

Identified as Zameeruddin, a reporter of NTV, a Telugu news channel, the deceased's body was found stuck in a tree.

The rescue team also pulled out the badly mangled car from the stream. Though the car was traced on Thursday, July 14, the rescue workers could not pull it out due to the strong current of flood water.

Zameeruddin along with his friend was returning to Jagtial on the night of July 12 after covering the rescue of nine labourers by NDRF personnel in Bornapalli when the car washed away.

Police said the car in which the duo was travelling was swept away by swirling waters between Ramojipet and Bhupatipur villages in Raikal mandal.

The incident occurred when they tried to cross a flooded bridge over a stream. The vehicle fell off the road and was swept away in the flood water.

While Lateef escaped by catching hold of a tree, Zameeruddin went missing. Though rescue operations were launched immediately, they were hampered by the rains.