Telangana News: Oil Lamp Causes Cylinder Blast In Karimnagar House, Shocking Visuals Show Onlookers Running For Safety

Telangana: Massive fire broke out on the streets of Karimnagar in Telangana on Thursday. The incident that took place in a locality shocked the residents living nearby as the fire was a result of cylinder explosion in the house. The horrifying incident was captured on video which is now going viral on internet.

The shocking incident started when the family living in Karimnagar, lit lamp for God inside the house and was headed to Medaram fair and the house was unattended when the lamp fire escalated which resulted in massive fire breakout. Although, until now no causalities have been reported on the site.

In the video black smoke could be seen coming out of the house minutes later the onlookers quickly ran from the site for safety as the cylinder blasted and chaotic scenes followed thereafter.

Fire Breakout Due To Cylinder Explosion

This is the second fire incident that occurred in Karimnagar area where around 20 huts were wrecked down by the fire as 4-5 gas cylinders was exploded, news agency ANI reported. Although in this incident no casualties have been reported.

According to media reports Police said that no deaths or injuries have been reported so far as many families, who belong to the migrant working class, had gone to attend the Medaram Jathara festival.

According to news reports, A case was registered and further investigations are underway.

The Medaram Jathra

Over the past eight years, a little tribal festival in Telangana has grown to become a significant pilgrimage. Every two years, in the middle of the dense forests of the Mulugu district, in Medaram Village in Tadvai Mandal, is the site of the Medaram Jathara celebration.