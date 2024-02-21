Video: Devotee Suffers Heart Attack While Standing In Queue At Medaram Jathara In Telangana, Timely CPR Saves His Life

X

Mulugu, February 21: A devotee reportedly suffered a heart attack while standing in queue during Medaram Jathara festival in Telangana's Mulugu district. The man, identified as Raju, survived thanks to quick medial response provided by emergency and rescue personnel present at the festival site. According to reports, rescue personnel immediately performed CPR and saved his life. A video of Raju being taken to a hospital also surfaced online on Wednesday, February 21.

Raju suffered a heart attack and was feeling pain at Medaram Jathara festival. Alert police and security personnel quickly came to his rescue and informed rescue personnel. In the video, Raju is seen sitting on a chair while security personnel are helping him. Soon, a team of rescue personnel arrives and provide him oxygen support. A CPR was also performed in order to save Raju.

Last month, an alert police constable named T Nagamuthyam saved life of a man who suffered a heart attack and collapsed in Medaram by administering CPR. Nagamuthyam was deployed for bandobust duty at the Sammakka-Sarakka jathara in Medaram on January 29.

While performing his duty, the constable saw a man suddenly collapsing and rushed to help him. He knelt beside the man and performed CPR immediately. Fortunately, the man got revived. He was later sent to a hospital for further treatment.