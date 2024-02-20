Telangana: Woman Engineer Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe, Weeps When Confronted By ACB Officials (VIDEO)

Screengrab From X

Hyderabad: An executive engineer associated with Telangana's Tribal Welfare Engineering Department was detained on Monday for accepting a bribe of Rs 84,000 in Hyderabad's Masab Tank area, ANI reported.

According to media reports, K Jaga Jyothi, the accused official, allegedly demanded the bribe from contractor Bodukarr Ganganna to perform an official duty that had already been sanctioned in a bill related to Nizamabad.

The scenario intensified when a local reporter reported a video of K jaga Jyothi being caught red- handed while receiving the bribe which created storm on social media.

Anti Corruption Bureau Officials Conduct Phenolphthalein Test On K Jaga Jyothi

After the viral video a complaint was lodge. Soon after anti-corruption officials conducted an operation and caught Jyothi accepting the bribe.

According to ACB release reported by ANI read that the right-hand fingers of K Jaga Jyothi, EE tested positive in the phenolphthalein test.

A phenolphthalein test was administered on Jyothi's right-hand fingers tested positive, indicating the possible presence of haemoglobin.

This chemical test, is often used in crime scene investigations, which detects the breakdown of phenolphthalein, turning pink when it comes in contact with mild base.

Anti Corruption Bureau Officials Arrest Officer, To Be Produced In Court

According ACB release also said that, the officials Officials concluded that Jyothi was dishonest to her position took unfair advantage of it by accepting the bribe.

The accused officer has been arrested and will be produced before Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases a court in Hyderabad. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.