BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha Dies In Car Accident In Telangana's Sangareddy; Visuals Surface |

Telangana: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident on Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Patancheru in Telangana's Sangareddy on Friday morning. Nanditha represented the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency.

According to reports, her driver lost control of the car and hit the divider at the Aminpur Sultanpur ORR in the Sangareddy district. While Lasya died, her PA and the driver were severely injured in the crash. Local police and other authorities rushed to the spot as soon as the information of the accident was received.

Recent Road Accident In Cherlapalli

According to local reports, Nanditha had recently met an accident while her visit to a public meeting. An autorickshaw had rammed her car in Cherlapalli near Narkatpally when she was returning from a public meeting held in Nalgonda. Tragically, she lost her life in another accident today.

Nanditha's Political Career

Nanditha embarked on her political journey in 2015, making her debut by running for the position of a board member from Ward 4 in the Cantonment Board Elections. Hailing from a political family, she followed in the footsteps of her late father, G Sayanna, who had served as the MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment. Tragically, her father passed away in February 2023, leaving behind a legacy of public service and political stewardship.

Undeterred by the loss, Nanditha decided to carry forward her family's political legacy and contested the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly Election. In a resounding victory, she clinched the seat, defeating her closest rival, Ganesh N of the BJP, by a significant margin of 17,169 votes. This triumph not only affirmed her standing within the political landscape but also displayed her commitment to serving the constituents of Secunderabad Cantonment with diligence and dedication.