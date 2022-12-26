Big setback for KCR, Telangana High Court transfers MLA Poaching case to CBI | FPJ

In what can be termed as a big setback for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his party BRS, Telangana High Court has ordered to hand over the poaching of MLAs case to CBI.

Based on a complaint by Pilot Rohith Reddy, one of the legislators, cases under relevant sections - criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 - were filed against the trio—Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy—on the night of October 26.

As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator had to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections.

The incident led to a war of words between the BJP and TRS with allegations and counter allegations.

The Telangana government on November 9 ordered the setting up of a seven-member SIT to probe into the alleged poaching of the MLAs.