Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao slams journalist, says 'don’t publish nonsense and confuse people'

However, Telangana Minister K.T Rama Rao slammed journalist Rahul Kanwal and said, "If you don’t have accurate data, don’t publish nonsense & confuse people in these troubling times."

He added, "Will you & India today apologise if I prove that we have 100 times more PPEs than what you have projected here?"

Rao further said that the state has 3.6 lakh PPEs and more 6 lakh PPEs will be available soon.

"For your information; We currently have more than 3.6 lakh PPEs with us already and 6 more lakh PPEs will be with us shortly. I hope you will have the decency to withdraw this fake & baseless graphic," he said.