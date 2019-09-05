Telangana: Man held for sending bomb threat mail to RGI Airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]: Police have arrested a man, who allegedly sent an email to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here threatening a bomb blast. "After receiving a complaint from airport officials on Tuesday, a case was lodged and special teams were deployed to arrest the accused person. The man, identified as Shashikant, was arrested on Wednesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) N Prakash Reddy said.

Airport authorities had told the police the email was received from an address with name 'Sairamkaleru'. Police teams, along with the bomb squad and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), had searched the airport premises and declared the threat as a hoax.

"Shashikant had sent the email from a friend's e-mail id. The accused was jealous that his friend was granted a visa for a foreign country," the police added.

By PUNEET/SUJITCHATTERJEE/ANI