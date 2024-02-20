 Telangana: In Pursuit Of Perfect Smile, Man Dies During Dental Surgery Days Before His Wedding In Jubilee Hills
Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
Telangana: In the desire to have a picture perfect smile before the wedding, a 28-year-old businessman, Laxmi Narayana Vinjam, died on February 16 in Jubilee Hills. What was meant to be a routine smile enhancement surgery at the FMS International Dental Clinic turned into a nightmare for the groom-to-be. Vinjam became unconscious after being administered anesthesia before the cosmetic surgery.

Ramulu Vinjam the father of the victim said that after his son fainted during the surgery, one of staff called him and asked him to come to the clinic. Vinjam was quickly rushed to a near by hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

Family Alleges Clinic's Negligence

Laxmi Narayana Vinjam's father has alleged that Vinjam died of anesthesia overdose. Vinjam's father lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills police, over the negligence of the dentist urging action against the clinic, according to news reports.

According to media reports, Vinjam said that his son had not spoken to family about the surgery to them. Ramlulu also claimed that Vinjam had no health issues and that the doctors are accountable for his death.

Following the family's complaint, a negligence case has been registered against the clinic. According to NDTV report, Officials also confirmed that they are examining the records of the clinics along with camera footage and investigation is underway.

