Telangana Shocker: Man Sets Himself And His Car On Fire After Police Confiscate His Phone While Questioning In Pothireddypally; Shocking Visuals Surface 

In a bizarre incident, a man poured petrol on himself and his car after police confiscated his mobile phone and questioned him about the vehicle in Telangana’s Pothireddypally on Friday.

In the purported video of the incident posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), a group of people can be seen surrounding the man who reportedly poured petrol on himself. As fumes continue to rise up in the air from the man’s burned clothes, a bystander can be seen putting a blanket on him to douse the fire.

Man rushed to nearby hospital

As per reports, the young man has been identified as Santhosh. After he noticed that police were taking videos of his car in a busy thoroughfare, Santhosh panicked. Soon when police started questioning him and confiscated his phone, he went to a nearby pump to get petrol. Moments later, in a shocking move, he poured petrol on his car and set it on fire and found himself engulfed in it too.

The police immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. Currently, Santhosh’ condition is said to be stable. The incident shocked locals in the area who are perplexed about Santhosh’s move and want to know why he chose to take such an extreme move.