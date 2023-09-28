Telangana: Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auctioned For A Whopping ₹1.26 crore; Sets New Record; Check Pics & Videos

Telangana: Balapur Ganesh Laddu Auctioned For ₹1.26 crore; Sets New Record |

In Hyderabad's Richmond Villas, Suncity, this year's Ganpati Bappa Laddu shattered all previous records by fetching a staggering sum of 1.26 crore rupees at auction. This year, the renowned Balapur Ganesh Laddu, a symbol of devotion and tradition, secured a price tag of 27 lakh rupees.

As the Ganesh Nimajjanam processions kicked off in Hyderabad, all eyes were fixated on the much-anticipated 'Laddu' prasad auction of the Balapur Ganesh. In 2021, the sweet delicacy fetched 18.90 lakh rupees. Remarkably, this laddu began its journey in 1994 with a meager auction price of just 450 rupees. Participating individuals hold the belief that winning the prized Laddu Prasad bestows good fortune upon them.

Balapur Ganesh idol

Notably, the Balapur Ganesh idol for this year took on a unique design, featuring a sitting posture atop Panchmukhi Nagendra (five-headed) with animated eyes and ears. The pandal was adorned with a theme inspired by the Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple.

Although only 25 individuals who have successfully bid for the laddu since its inception in 1994 were eligible to participate, this year has seen the addition of five new participants, including non-locals, who have enrolled for the auction, according to a report by Telangana Today.

History of the laddu auction

In the previous year, a local farmer by the name of Vangeti Lakshma Reddy secured the laddu with a winning bid of 24.60 lakh rupees, surpassing the preceding year's bid by 5.70 lakh rupees. This year, anticipation runs high as the laddu is expected to set a new record price.

The tradition of auctioning the Ganesh laddu traces its origins back to 1994 when a local farmer named Kolan Mohan Reddy acquired it for a mere 450 rupees. After distributing the laddu prasadam to his family and fellow villagers, he sprinkled it in his farm. The subsequent significant increase in yield led to the belief that the laddu carries blessings of health, wealth, and prosperity.

