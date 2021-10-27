Telangana: How a by-election transformed into a turning point

October 30 by-election of Huzurabad is likely to transform into a turning point in the politics of Telangana if one goes by the concentration of major political parties in the electioneering. Ruling TRS has taken it a thorough challenge and so is the BJP to wrest this seat.

The central leadership of BJP including minister Kishan Reddy and Tarun Chug was roped in by BJP for the campaign and the costliest election of Telangana is likely to witness a stiff challenge between TRS and BJP. The election commission of India has become a mute witness to a series of violations of the model code of conduct and many witnessed the campaign in the mode of the pre-Sheshan period.

Banners Sprang in large Numbers money distribution incidents was reported in every village and wine flowed like water in many parts. There were reports that the local police failed to contain and conduct checking as per the guidelines stipulated by the election commission for the smooth conduct of polling.

Two major opponents banked mainly on the violations to attract the attention of the voters and BJP nominee Eetela Rajender has openly distributed Wall clocks and sewing machines to lure the voters much before the announcement of the election schedule.

TRS bounced back and pounced on the voters with umpteen number of sops and gifts. On Wednesday, three days before the Election Day, the parties commenced the money distribution process, and if the social media clippings are to be believed the TRS allegedly distributed RS. 6000 per voter in the form of cash. The packed money was shown in the clippings circulated by the BJP social media team. The BJP allege that the money packing and distribution was taken up from an engineering college premises owned by a senior TRS leader.

In the same fashion, the TRS supporters circulated money pocket videos purportedly distributed by BJP in certain places. The talk is that each voter was likely to get RS. 15,000 for exercising their franchise in Huzurabad and this aspect is making the election a costly affair.

On the other hand, the incumbent of state TRS terms it as a litmus test for them. BJP nominees term the by-poll as a turning point and they exude the party would wrest this prestigious poll.

