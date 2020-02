Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali launches Hyderabad City Security Council logo

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali launched the logo for Hyderabad City Security Council, which has been formed for improving the law and order situation in the city.

Some members were also added to the security council on the event held on Thursday.

"Hyderabad City Security Council has been already working in Hyderabad. Here all the senior and reputed members of society are made members of the council. These members are called for a meeting in every 2 months, in which they give their inputs for the betterment of the security facilities in the city," Ali told reporters here.