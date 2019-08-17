Telangana cop awarded ‘best constable’ on Independence Day caught taking bribe!

In an ironic turn of events, a Telangana constable who was awarded with ‘best constable’ award on this Independence Day was caught taking a bribe of Rs.17,000 the day after. Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught him red-handed on Friday at 5 pm.

According to India Today, on this Independence Day the Telangana government appreciated the constable Palle Thirupathi Reddy for his dedication and hard work. He was awarded with the best constable award by state minister Srinivas Goud in presence of the district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rema Rajeshwari.

The report says that the Reddy has been harassing, M Ramesh, for over a year and had been demanding bribe. The report further said that Reddy also threatened Ramesh to implicate him in a false case if the bribe is not given. Ramesh got fed up and report the harassment to ACB. Then, the cops arrested Reddy while he was taking the bribe.