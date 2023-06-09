Telangana CM Unveils Ambitious Plan To Extend Telangana Development Model As Leaders From Maharashtra Join BRS

Hyderabad: Telangana CM and BRS National President K. Chandrashekhar Rao announced the party's plans to launch a comprehensive campaign showcasing the Telangana development model as the main agenda for the party's expansion in all 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. CM KCR emphasised the formation of nine committees in each village, representing diverse sections of society, to spearhead this campaign.

A significant moment unfolded at Pragati Bhavan as leaders from various political parties and social organisations in Maharashtra joined BRS in the presence of Chief Minister KCR. The Chief Minister personally extended invitations to these leaders, adorning them with Pink Scarves as a symbolic gesture.

Addressing the gathering, CM KCR highlighted the importance of widely disseminating the Telangana development model, with a focus on people's welfare and the welfare of farmers. He emphasized the use of leaflets, booklets, social media, posters, and hoardings to spread the message effectively. CM KCR expressed BRS's commitment to extending Telangana's successful schemes to the people of Maharashtra, recognizing the support and enthusiasm received from all segments of society, including farmers.

The Chief Minister expressed his disappointment over the water scarcity faced by farmers in Maharashtra, despite the state's abundant water resources. He stated that while many leaders had held positions as Chief Ministers and Union Ministers, the welfare of the people of Maharashtra had not been adequately addressed.

CM KCR underscored the successful initiatives undertaken by the Telangana Government, such as the introduction of the Dharani portal for digitization of revenue records. He highlighted that the registration process now takes only ten minutes, and transparent services are being provided to farmers through Dharani. Furthermore, CM KCR reaffirmed his commitment to the agricultural sector's development, mentioning schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, 24-hour free electricity, and free irrigation water, which would benefit the farming community in Maharashtra as well.

The event witnessed the inclusion of prominent personalities into the BRS party, including Dr. Subhash Rathore, a renowned social worker, Umesh Chavan from Sena Sangathan, civil engineer Deepak Pawar from BJP, Bharat Pawar, sub-sarpanch of Akola Bazar, Ashok Rathore, Ajay Rathod from Upadhyay Sangathan Yavatmal district, and former BJP district president Prakash Rathore. Among others who joined were Shiv Sena circle leader Rajesh Pawar, and Parveen Chavan representing the Shiv Sena Shinde faction.

Maharashtra BRS leaders Sankaranna Dondge, Manik Kadam, TSIDC Chairman Venugopala Chari, Himanshu Tiwari, and several others actively participated in the program.