Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao urges PM Modi to enable medical students who returned from Ukraine to join colleges in India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enable the medical students who returned to India from war-hit Ukraine to join medical colleges in the country as a special case to let them complete their education.

In the letter to PM Modi, K Chandrasekhar Rao said that for this purpose, permission may also be accorded to proportionately increase the seats in different semesters in medical colleges on a one-time basis to accommodate these students.

"Considering the exceptional circumstances of these students, I would request that as a special case, to help them complete their education, they may be enabled to join medical colleges in the country in equivalent semesters in relaxation of the regulations in vogue. For this purpose, permission may also be accorded to proportionately increase the seats in different semesters in the medical colleges on a one-time basis to accommodate these students," Chandrasekhar Rao said in the letter to PM Modi.

Chandrasekhar Rao said that the Telangana government has decided to bear the medical college fees for students belonging to the state in view of the hardships faced by them.

"There are over 700 students from Telangana, who have returned from Ukraine without completing their medical education. In view of the hardship faced by them, Government of Telangana has decided that the medical college fee for students belonging to Telangana will be borne by the state government," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:08 AM IST