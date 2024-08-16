Telangana: BRS Leader KTR Apologises For His

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President and MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao on Friday issued an apology over his "break dance" remark directed at women.

Rao, taking to X, apologised stating, "I am sorry if our women sisters were offended by the usual comments made in the party meeting yesterday." "I never meant to offend my sisters," he said.

Yesterday, Telangana Congress alleged that KTR had insulted Telangana women by making some remarks during a party meeting. KTR had reportedly said, "Let them (women) do break dance or recording in RTC buses." Rao also denied the allegation by Congress that his party has a "secret understanding" with the BJP stating that if it was true then his sister K Kavitha would not have been in jail in money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

"They (Congress) say that BRS will not exist and it will be merged. They say all the talks are done. Kavitha is in jail. If we had a secret agreement with them. Would she have spent 150 days in jail?" he asked.

"They say that I touched the feet of the BJP or made a secret agreement with them. What is the need for us? You should think about this. Is any Congress leader in jail today? Who has a secret agreement? We or them? Even when our girl (Kavitha) is in jail, we are still fighting. There is no agreement, no merger or anything," he added.

KTR said that BRS will work for the people and become stronger in the future.

"We will work together with the people. TRS has been here for 24 years. We will strengthen it so that it will last for another 24 or 50 years. Many wish that we would disappear.

"There are many people who wish that this party shouldn't exist right from when it was started by KCR. Many people who wished that we and our party should disappear have disappeared but our party still stands strong. We have won two elections since Telangana was formed," he said.

Earlier, the Congress in Telangana alleged that in the recent Lok Sabha polls, BRS had shifted its votes to the BJP in many constituencies.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, out of 17 seats in the state, Congress and BJP won eight seats each and one seat was bagged by AIMIM, while BRS failed to open its account.