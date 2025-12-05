 Punjab Zila Parishad Polls: Congress Accuses AAP Govt Of 'Pushing State Towards Anarchy'
Punjab Zila Parishad Polls: Congress Accuses AAP Govt Of 'Pushing State Towards Anarchy'

Addressing reporters, Warring alleged the ruling party feared losing the elections, claiming it knew the ground had slipped from beneath its feet. He said the AAP government was reluctant to conduct Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections and was compelled to do so only after the court intervened. He criticised their approach as undemocratic and irresponsible toward local governance overall.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring | IANS

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of pushing the state towards anarchy ``the way it was promoting and patronising the gangsters to win the elections’’.

Addressing newspersons here, Warring alleged that the ruling party was scared of losing the elections as it had already realised that the ground had already slipped from beneath its feet.

Stating that the AAP government was reluctant to hold the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections, he held that it was only after the intervention of the court that the government was forced to hold the elections, he added.

He held that the Congress candidates for the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections were being intimidated and prevented from filing their nomination papers.

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence After Wedding Postponement, Fans Spot Missing Ring
Identifying Bangladeshi & Rohingya Migrants Proves Difficult As Many Claim To Be From North-East States
IND Vs SA 3rd ODI: Onus on Rohit, Kohli Again As India Eye Series Win In Vishakhapatnam Decider
Navi Mumbai Hosts IPS Conference With 2,640 Dentists; AI And Digital Dentistry Take Centre Stage
Replying to a question on the purported audio clip whereby the SSP Patiala is allegedly issuing directions to his subordinates as to how to prevent opposition candidates from reaching the venue of filing nomination papers, Warring said, the matter must be investigated.

SAD MOVES HC

It may be recalled that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging the misuse of the police machinery by AAP to sabotage the upcoming polls.

The bench of justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sajiv Berry has taken up the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema who sought urgent hearing in the context.

Cheema demanded an independent investigation into an audio clip allegedly of the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Patiala, ``instructing police personnel to sabotage the opposition candidates during the nomination process''.

Identifying Bangladeshi & Rohingya Migrants Proves Difficult As Many Claim To Be From North-East...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 05, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Reviews Control Room Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations &...

Govt Puts New Duty Norms On Hold To Ease IndiGo Disruptions; Normalcy Expected In 3 Days

Jaipur Woman Accidentally Drops Bundle Of ₹50K Notes On Busy Street, Bike-Borne Men Pick Up Cash &...

