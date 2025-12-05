Punjab Zila Parishad Polls: Congress Accuses AAP Govt Of 'Pushing State Towards Anarchy'

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring | IANS

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of pushing the state towards anarchy ``the way it was promoting and patronising the gangsters to win the elections’’.

Addressing newspersons here, Warring alleged that the ruling party was scared of losing the elections as it had already realised that the ground had already slipped from beneath its feet.

Stating that the AAP government was reluctant to hold the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections, he held that it was only after the intervention of the court that the government was forced to hold the elections, he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He held that the Congress candidates for the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections were being intimidated and prevented from filing their nomination papers.

Read Also Biomass Manufacturing Facility Set Up With The Support Of Talwandi Sabo Power Helped In Reducing...

Replying to a question on the purported audio clip whereby the SSP Patiala is allegedly issuing directions to his subordinates as to how to prevent opposition candidates from reaching the venue of filing nomination papers, Warring said, the matter must be investigated.

SAD MOVES HC

It may be recalled that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging the misuse of the police machinery by AAP to sabotage the upcoming polls.

The bench of justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sajiv Berry has taken up the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema who sought urgent hearing in the context.

Cheema demanded an independent investigation into an audio clip allegedly of the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Patiala, ``instructing police personnel to sabotage the opposition candidates during the nomination process''.