Telangana: At Least 5 Injured After 3 Coaches Of Charminar Express Derail At Nampally Station; Visuals Surface

Telangana: Three coaches of the Charminar Express derailed at Nampally railway station in Telangana's Hyderabad on Wednesday morning, the railway officials said.

As per the officials, at least five persons sustained minor injuries in the incident. The injured are undergoing treatment at the railway hospital, the official added.

According to Rakesh, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railway, the incident occurred at around 9.15 am on Wednesday, January 10.

#WATCH | Telangana: Five people were injured after three coaches of Charminar Express derailed at the Nampally Railway Station



The incident took place at around 9:15 AM. This Railway station is a terminal station where trains end. The train should have stopped before the end,…

"The incident happened at around 9:15 am. This railway station is a terminal station where tracks end, as it is a dead end. The train should have stopped before the end; however, the train overshot and hit it. Three coaches of the train derailed in the incident," CPRO Rakesh said while speaking to ANI.

"Around five people who stood near the doors of the train suffered minor injuries in the incident. They are being treated at the Railway Hospital," he added.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: South Central Railway CPRO Rakesh said, "S2, S3 and S6 coaches have derailed while arriving at Nampally railway station. 6 passengers have been injured, they have been taken to the hospital. As per preliminary information. They have suffered minor…

