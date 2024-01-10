 Telangana: At Least 5 Injured After 3 Coaches Of Charminar Express Derail At Nampally Station; Visuals Surface
According to Rakesh, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railway, the incident occurred at around 9.15 am on Wednesday, January 10.

Telangana: Three coaches of the Charminar Express derailed at Nampally railway station in Telangana's Hyderabad on Wednesday morning, the railway officials said.

As per the officials, at least five persons sustained minor injuries in the incident. The injured are undergoing treatment at the railway hospital, the official added.

"The incident happened at around 9:15 am. This railway station is a terminal station where tracks end, as it is a dead end. The train should have stopped before the end; however, the train overshot and hit it. Three coaches of the train derailed in the incident," CPRO Rakesh said while speaking to ANI.

"Around five people who stood near the doors of the train suffered minor injuries in the incident. They are being treated at the Railway Hospital," he added.

Another Incident Reported Recently

Four coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express got derailed while being taken to the yard for maintenance at Ajmer Junction, officials said on Monday.

According to, Chief Public Relations Officer Captain Shashi Kiran, no casualties were reported in the derailment incident. Shashi Kiran further said that train movement is not disrupted and trains are passing through the second line. While efforts are underway to bring coaches back on track, they added.

Follow us on

