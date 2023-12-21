 Mumbai: Central Railway Services Between Byculla & CSMT Restored After Shunting Engine Derailed Near Mazgaon Yard
One wheel of a shunting engine derailed near Mazgaon yard at 12.43 pm. Up Fast line traffic between Byculla to CSMT was affected.

Thursday, December 21, 2023
Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Train services of the Up fast line between Byculla and CSMT were restored on Thursday after a shunting engine derailed near Mazgaon yard at 12.43 pm. The train services resumed at 2:07 pm.

The derailment disrupted train movement. The 22731 Hyderabad-CSMT Express was held up near Mazgaon; 22222 Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express was held up near Parel; and Kalyan-CSMT Up fast local was held up at Byculla station's platform number 4.

During the derailment, authorities worked towards engine rerailment efforts to normalise the train movement. Suburban local trains were running with diversions from Up fast line to Up slow line.

