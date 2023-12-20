Central Railway Achieves Significant Decrease In Cattle Run-Over Cases Through Strategic Measures & Community Collaboration

Representative photo |

The Central Railway has curtailed the number of cattle run-over cases during the period from April to November, showcasing a substantial decrease compared to the same timeframe in 2022. The reported cases dropped from 468 in 2022 to 417 in 2023, signaling a significant reduction in incidents that pose risks to both trains and passengers.

"During April to November this year, Mumbai Division reported 70 cases, a notable decrease from 93 cases in the same period last year. Similarly, Bhusawal Division recorded 94 cases, down from 110, while Nagpur Division saw a decline from 225 cases to 211. Pune Division reported 18 cases, compared to 20 in 2022, and Solapur Division recorded 24 cases, up from 20," said an official.

Comprehensive strategies attributed for the decline

Authorities attribute this decline to the meticulous implementation of comprehensive strategies aimed at safeguarding railway operations and enhancing community awareness. These strategies include a thorough analysis of vulnerable locations, community education and counseling, fencing construction, and various other initiatives designed to mitigate the risks associated with cattle on railway tracks.

Apart from that initiatives such as regular whistle blowing, instructions on avoid food waste disposal near track and station staff deployment played a crucial role in achieving this significant reduction.

'Villagers also actively participated in seminars'

"To address the specific challenges in sensitive sections, the railway authorities undertook targeted measures. Sensitising train personnel to blow whistles at crucial locations and instructing them to dump food waste away from railway tracks were identified as important strategies. Villagers were also actively involved through safety seminars and publicity campaigns to prevent cattle from straying onto the tracks," said an official.

RPF identifies sensitive sections

Similarly, RPF identified the sensitive sections and special attention are being paid on these sections.

Mumbai Division RPF has identified sensitive sections, notably the Kasu – Nagothane section, where seven cases were reported between April and November. Similarly, the Apta – Jite section witnessed 6 cases, and the Roha – Nagothane section reported 5 cases during the same period.

In Bhusawal Division, the Kuram – Mana section recorded 5 cases, drawing attention to the need for targeted interventions. Meanwhile, Nagpur Division faced challenges in sections like Saheli – Taku with 14 cases, Kala Akhar – Saheli with 13 cases, and Dhodra Mohar – Pola Pothar with 10 cases, emphasizing the need for sustained efforts in these locations.

Pune Division reported 3 cases each in the Shelarwadi – Dehu Road and Sangli and Nandre sections, requiring focused attention to maintain safety standards. Solapur Division identified Sangola with 2 cases, prompting localised strategies to address specific challenges.

RPF told to take action against owners

Additionally, all RPF inspectors were also directed to take immediate action under the Railway Act against the owners. This proactive measure aims to hold owners accountable and further reinforces the commitment to reducing cattle run-over incidents.

Moreover, the collaboration with Superintendents of Police in Hoshangabad, Betul, and Chandrapur has proven instrumental. They are actively taking custody of abandoned animals, providing them with necessary care, and contributing significantly to the overall control of cattle run-over cases.