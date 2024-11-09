 Telangana: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies In Fire Caused By Suspected Short Circuit In Medchal-Malkajgiri District
ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana): A 7-year-old boy lost his life due to a suspected short circuit that caused a fire in his home in Vaddera Basthi, Dammaiguda, Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Friday evening.

Sub-inspector of Jawahar Nagar police station said, "The complainant Manjali Shanu stated that she, along with her family, resides at Vaddera Basthi, Pragathi Nagar, Dammaiguda, Keesara Mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district. She has two daughters, named Anulakshmi, aged 11 years, and Aaritha, aged 9 years, and one son, Manjali Anuraj."

Her son, Manjali Anuraj, son of Bheemaiah (late), aged (7 years), was a student studying in the second class at Devdener Nagar.

Statement Of The Police

"On November 8, at around 3 pm, she went to the funeral of a colony member who had passed away, leaving her son at home. Later, around 7 pm, her sister-in-law's daughter called her and informed her that smoke was coming from her home. She returned home and found that the bed had caught fire due to a short circuit, and her son, who was sleeping on the bed, had died from swelling caused by the short circuit," the police official said.

Police said that Manjali Shanu believes that her son may have died due to the short circuit. Therefore, the complainant requested for necessary action. Hence an FIR was filed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

